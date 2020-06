13:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Finance Cmte: Purchase tax on rolling tobacco the same as cigarettes With the resumption of Knesset activity, the Knesset Finance Committee this morning approved the equalization of the purchase tax on rolling tobacco to the tax applied to similar tobacco products such as cigarettes and tobacco units. ► ◄ Last Briefs