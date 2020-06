12:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 'Sovereignty needs to be done right' Read more MK Ayelet Shaked says PM Netanyahu 'broke apart right-wing bloc, is now begging Benny Gantz to apply the law to perhaps Maaleh Adumim.' ► ◄ Last Briefs