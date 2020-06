11:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 State Comptroller says he will review Shin Bet cell phone tracking State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman announced that he will review Shin Bet cell phone tracking during the Corona crisis. In addition, the testing system for corona patients and the financial assistance provided by the government to citizens will be examined. ► ◄ Last Briefs