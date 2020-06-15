Fire in Rehovot suspected to have been caused by burning cigarette

Firefighters are investigating suspicions that the cause of the deadly fire in Rehovot was a cigarette that was left burning.

This morning, it was reported that a 40-year-old man had perished in a fire that broke out in the Beit Hanna hostel in the city of Rehovot.

During the fire there were 22 tenants and three staff members in the hostel, 19 of whom were lightly injured. The man who perished suffered multiple burns and his death was determined at the scene.