Goldin family: Gantz has started task as DM with capitulation to Hamas

Leah and Simha Goldin, the parents of Hadar, the IDF officer held by Hamas for almost 6 years, this morning attacked alternate prime minister and defense minister Benny Gantz, following the publications that the amount transferred to Hamas in Gaza today more than tripled to 50 million dollars

"Gantz served as IDF chief of staff during Protective Edge and is the commander who left our son Hadar in the hands of Hamas. Instead of putting IDF values and bringing back soldiers at the forefront, he starts his position as defense minister with capitulation to Hamas," they said.