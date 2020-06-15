Collection authority begins collecting coronavirus fines

The Center for Fine Collection in the Enforcement and Collection Authority is collecting the Corona fines imposed by the police for failing to comply with the Corona Regulations (beginning with failure to wear a mask - NIS 200 - and ending with operation of a business in contravention to regulations - NIS 5,000).

The fines were transferred to the collection center starting March 25, 2020, and those fined were given between 60 and 90 days to pay the fine. After the due date for payment, arrears of 50% are added and collection proceedings begin.

According to data from 5,396 fines granted by the end of March, 782 fines (15%) were paid.