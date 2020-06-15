Gadi Eisenkot to be appointed chair of Yad Ben-Gurion

Brigadier General (Res.) Gadi Eisenkot was elected Chairman of the Yad Ben-Gurion organization.

"I am proud to assume the role of Chairman of Yad Ben-Gurion to advance the legacy of the leader who brought the establishment of the State of Israel," he said.

Yad Ben Gurion was established as the Negev Development Association by the first Prime Minister of Israel, David Ben Gurion.