Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Minor injured during evacuation in Maale Shlomo A minor was injured during the evacuation in Maale Shlomo, apparently from police violence, was treated by MDA Binyamin teams and is now being evacuated by ambulance in light condition to Hadassah Mount Scopus.