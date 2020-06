08:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Bedouin diplomat claims he was 'assaulted' at J'lem bus station Read more Israeli Bedouin diplomat Ismael Khaldi accuses guards at Jerusalem Central Bus Station of assault. Station administration denies claim. ► ◄ Last Briefs