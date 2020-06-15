Shaked: Yamina is for sovereignty, but let it be done properly

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) said this morning in an interview on Reshet Bet: "Yamina is in favor of applying sovereignty, but do it properly. The fact that we are in opposition is apparently not for no reason. Netanyahu has decided to dismantle the right-wing bloc and is now begging Gantz to apply the law maybe to Ma'aleh Adumim."

Shaked added: "Begin wanted to apply the law on the Golan Heights - he did it in 24 hours. He was determined. They wrote in the coalition agreement explicitly that agreement from Blue and White is not needed. I heard from senior Likud officials that the assertion that the Americans demand broad agreement is not correct."