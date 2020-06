08:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Today: Pompeo to discuss peace plan with EU counterparts US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will talk with his EU counterparts today and try to persuade EU states and EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, to back the US administration in a confrontation with China and the International Criminal Court in The Hague.



The Europeans, for their part, will make it clear to Pompeo their total opposition to Israel's plan to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. They are expected to alert the Secretary of State of the expected regional implications of applying sovereignty and will seek to ascertain what kind of backing the government intends to grant to Israel.