06:17
Reported
News BriefsSivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20
PA requests UN discussion on sovereignty
The Palestinian Authority (PA) has submitted an official request to hold a UN session to discuss the Israeli plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, PA “foreign minister” Riyad al-Maliki said on Sunday, according to the Xinhua news agency.
"This request came as part of the Palestinian leadership plans to prevent Israel from implementing its annexation," al-Maliki was quoted as having told Voice of Palestine.
