05:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Security forces evacuating structures in two outposts in Binyamin Border Police and Civil Administration forces began early Monday morning to evacuate six buildings in the "Baladim" outpost and six structures in the "Maoz Esther" outpost in the Binyamin region. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs