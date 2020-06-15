|
Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20
Likud officials: Netanyahu seeking elections
Senior officials in the Likud party claimed on Sunday that the unity government would not last for much longer and will dissolve even before Benny Gantz officially takes office as Prime Minister.
"This marriage between us and Blue and White will end much quicker than everyone thinks," the officials told Channel 12 News. "Netanyahu is trying to find the right timing to go to elections. The upcoming budget may give him the opportunity."
