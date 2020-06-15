|
Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20
Autopsy finds man shot in Atlanta died from gunshot wounds of the back
Rayshard Brooks, the black man shot by Atlanta police outside a Wendy’s restaurant on Friday night, suffered organ damage and blood loss from two gunshot wounds, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Sunday after completing an autopsy.
"His cause of death: gunshot wounds of the back," an investigator from the medical examiner’s office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
