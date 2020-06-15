'A right-wing government or an Amir Peretz government?'

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, on Sunday sent a clear message to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who had met earlier with Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin.

"I ask Netanyahu whether it is a national government led by the Likud, as the right-wing voters elected at the ballot boxes, or a government led by Amir Peretz and the left which concedes parts of the Land of Israel," Dagan said following the meeting which dealt with the issue of sovereignty.