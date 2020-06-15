Erekat: Annexation will destroy any chance of peace

Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said on Sunday that an application of sovereignty over even “one inch” of “occupied Palestinian Territory” by Prime Binyamin Benjamin Netanyahu means an extermination of any chance of peace in the region.

“If Netanyahu goes ahead with the annexation and apartheid, then he must ally with the American racist extremist organization, Klu Klux Klan, and must be ready to assume all his responsibilities as an occupying power,” said Erekat, who spoke during a virtual meeting of Israeli and foreign journalists and quoted by the Wafa news agency.