01:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 26-year-old dies from coronavirus complications Read more 26-year-old Oshri Asulin from Kfar Saba dies at Sheba Hospital from complications caused by COVID-19. ► ◄ Last Briefs