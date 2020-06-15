|
LGBTQ ideology 'destructive to man', says Polish president
Incumbent Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is expected to secure a second term in his country's June 28 election, spoke out against "LGBT ideology" in a speech on his campaign trail.
BBC News reported that last week, Duda signed a series of election promises, including pledges to prevent LGBT couples from getting married or adopting children as well as a ban on discussing LGTB-related issues in Polish schools.
