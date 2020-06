22:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Pompeo: China poses a threat to the American way of life According to Kan News, in his address to the AJC virtual conference, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that, "China poses a challenge to Israel and the United States, and threatens the American way of life." ► ◄ Last Briefs