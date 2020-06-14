Man in 60s seriously injured in Ashdod

A man in his sixties has been seriously injured in a parking lot in Ashdod, in circumstances that are as yet unclear.

MDA responders and paramedics treated the man at the scene and took him to Ashdod's Assuta hospital.

MDA paramedic Yair Abisera related: "When we reached the scene, we saw a man in his sixties lying on the ground, injured, and fully conscious. We provided him with first aid that saved his life and rushed him to hospital in serious and unstable condition."