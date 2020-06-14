500 people donated blood in Modi'in today

500 people donated blood in a blood drive in Modi'in today.

Among those arriving to donate blood were MK Avigdor Liberman, who said, "This year it is especially important to donate blood, and that's why I came. I call on everyone who is able to come and donate blood at MDA donation centers."

Modi'in Mayor Haim Bibas stated, "I was privileged to be able to take part in this municipal blood drive organized by members of the municipality. This is a great source of pride for our city. I would like to thank all those who came to donate blood and also the volunteers of MDA. I hope that this initiative will spread to all parts of the country."