|
22:37
Reported
News BriefsSivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20
German R-rate rises to 1.09 following lockdown relaxation
After around a month of encouraging coronavirus data, Germany's R-rate has risen above one, The Telegraph reports, giving rise to concern that the country has lifted lockdown restrictions too soon.
The seven-day R figure stood at 1.09 this morning, meaning that on average, each infected person gives the virus to another 1.09 people.
Germany is set to launch its tracing app this week.
Last Briefs