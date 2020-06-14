France marks 'first victory against virus' says President Macron

"The fight against the epidemic is not finished," French President Emmanuel Macron said today in an address to the nation, "but I am happy about this first victory against the virus."

As reported in The Guardian, all of mainland France including Paris will be designated a "green zone" as of tomorrow. As such, cafes and restaurants will be permitted to open as normal; family visits will be permitted at retirement homes; and schools (except high schools) will reopen fully from June 22.