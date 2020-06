22:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Dialogue with Reform movement? Leading rabbi says 'of course' Read more Rabbi of Har Bracha, R' Eliezer Melamed explains why he's opposed to cutting off contact with Reform, Conservative Jews - 'No reason for it' ► ◄ Last Briefs