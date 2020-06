22:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Protester arrested at Kikar Hashabbat in Jerusalem Israel Police have arrested a suspect for disturbing the public order near Kikar Hashabbat in Jerusalem. Protestors attempted to block traffic and were dispersed by police. The junction is now open to traffic. ► ◄ Last Briefs