20:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Mossad head Yossi Cohen in talks with Arab leaders According to various reports, Mossad head Yossi Cohen has been discussing various issues with leaders and high-ranking officials in Arab countries, primarily focusing on sovereignty issues. ► ◄ Last Briefs