19:59 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Teachers' Union: School year ends on June 19 The Teachers' Union has issued a response to the decision of the Education Ministry to extend the academic year, saying that, "The current academic year ends on June 19. Students in tenth grade have completed all the material for this year. Keeping schools open in order to satisfy the Finance Ministry at the expense of teachers is simply a waste of money." ► ◄ Last Briefs