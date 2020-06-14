Chancellor Merkel: 'Part of our national ethos' to fight anti-Semitism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel participated in a virtual meeting of the AJC Virtual Global Forum Opening Plenary today.

Addressing the conference, Merkel said that, "The security of Israel is not a matter that is up for negotiation," adding that, "the only solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is a two-state solution."

According to the report in Kan News, Chancellor Merkel emphasized that, "The fight against anti-Semitism is a matter of national German interest ... We are also aware of our responsibility to take resolute action against anti-Semitism in all its forms. I see this as part of our national ethos. Jews should feel free and safe in Germany, and they should be able to practice their faith and culture openly."