Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20
Israel close to agreement with US company for vaccine against Covid-19
Israel is at an advanced stage of negotiations with the American-owned Moderna Therapeutics pharmaceutical company and hopes to sign an agreement with the company in the near future for the provision of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Channel 13 News reports.
In recent days, the company revealed that it expects to reach a third and final stage in vaccine development by July, although it is still too early to tell if or when the research will end with an effective and marketable vaccine.
