Brandon Korff ordered to leave country after violating quarantine laws

The Population and Immigration Authority has announced today that American tourist Brandon Korff must leave the country, following his breach of quarantine regulations.

A week ago, Korff requested an entrance permit to Israel from Israeli representatives in the United States, arguing that he was entitled to visit his brother who is a lone soldier in the IDF. After investigating the matter, Korf was allowed to enter the country in an exceptional case, provided that he adhered to the quarantine regulations established by the Health Ministry.

Korff landed in Israel on Friday morning and then met with his Israeli spouse, in violation of quarantine laws.