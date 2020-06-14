100s of Lebanese demonstrate with country in economic crisis

For the third day running, hundreds of people turned out on the streets of Lebanon to demonstrate against the government's inept handling of the economy, exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis.

The Guardian notes that Lebanon is currently experiencing its worst financial crisis in more than thirty years. The country went into default, with a debt of more than 170% of GDP, this March. Unemployment has reached 35%, and regulations designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic have made matters even worse.