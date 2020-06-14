18:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Meeting with PM, ministers, US ambassador concludes - to be cont'd The meeting between PM Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, and US Ambassador David Friedman has concluded. The meeting was held to discuss ways in which to advance various provisions of the US "Deal of the Century" being promoted by US President Donald Trump. The meeting's participants agreed to hold another meeting tomorrow afternoon to continue their discussion. ► ◄ Last Briefs