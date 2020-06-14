Women more severely impacted by social isolation, study reveals

Two researchers from the University of Essex in the UK have published the results of a study into the mental health impact of lockdown policies designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, The Guardian reports.

The data they collected shows that women have been more severely impacted than men by social isolation. 18% of men surveyed reported that they were experiencing at least one severe mental health problem, as opposed to 7% before the pandemic. Among women, 27% reported at least one severe mental health problem, up from 11% prior to the pandemic.