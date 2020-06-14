Yamina MK: 'The next terror attack is only a matter of time'

MK Matan Kahane (Yamina) has responded to reports stating that the Israeli government has decided to give Hamas security prisoners additional benefits.

"Today I submitted a request to the Defense Minister and future Prime Minister, Benny Gantz, asking him to clarify if these serious reports are based in fact," Kahane said. "I also asked him what he intends to do in order to impose more severe punishments on convicted terrorists.

"Granting benefits and prizes to terrorists is effectively supporting terror," he added. "If the two Prime Ministers, Gantz and Netanyahu, do not reconsider this decision, the next terror attack is only a matter of time."