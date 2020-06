15:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Police arrest suspect in Doron Shuster murder case Rishon Letziyon District Court Judge Guy Avnon has released for publication the announcement that police have arrested a suspect in the murder case of businessman Doron Shuster. ► ◄ Last Briefs