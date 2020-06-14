Gov't committee proposes lengthening statute of limitations to 7 years

The ministerial committee on constitutional matters has unanimously approved the draft legislation extending the statute of limitations, proposed by MK Ofir Katz.

The current law provides for a period of just three years during which cases may be filed in matters of disability or illness - the three years beginning from when the right of the plaintiff to claim damages is established.

"A shortened period of the statute of limitations severely damages the vulnerable members of society in particular," the committee statement reads. "Such populations experience special difficulties in clarifying their rights. Therefore, we are proposing that the the statute of limitations be extended to a period of seven years, and we also recommend that insurance companies be obligated to warn their clients twice before the period of their right to appeal ends."