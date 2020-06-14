MK Shitrit condemns app't of draft evasion promoter, Prof. Yael Amitai

The coalition coordinator of the Education committee, MK Kathrin Shitrit, has condemned the decision to appoint Professor Yael Amitai to the Board of Governors of the German-Israeli Foundation.

"I was distressed to hear of the appointment to the Board of Governors of the German-Israeli Foundation, of someone who promotes refusal to serve in the IDF - namely, Professor Yael Amitai," Shitrit stated. "I know the Minister of Science and Technology, Yizhar Shay [Blue & White], and I am confident that he also disapproves of anyone who calls on others to evade military service, being someone who is prominent in the Knesset battle against the politicizing of academia.

"I call on the minister to reconsider this puzzling appointment, which was justifiably blocked by his predecessor, MK Ofir Akunis. The situation should not arise in which the State of Israel gives a prize to someone who calls on others to evade military service in the Israel Defense Forces."