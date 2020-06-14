|
Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20
Ministerial committee votes in support of electronic bracelet law
The ministerial committee for constitutional matters has voted unanimously to pass the "electronic bracelet" law designed to protect potential victims of domestic violence.
The law was proposed by MK Keren Barak of the Likud party and has been under consideration for the past two years. It will require certain men to be electronically tracked in order to be able to warn a woman who has cause to fear a specific person, telling her if the man is approaching her vicinity.
