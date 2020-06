14:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Haredim demonstrate at Jerusalem's Kikar Shabbat; four arrested Haredi protesters at Kikar Shabbat in Jerusalem are blocking the road in protest of the arrest of a Beit Shemesh man who spat on a police officer. Police arrested four protesters. ► ◄ Last Briefs