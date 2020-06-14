Netanyahu, Levin, Gantz, Ashkenazi meet with US Ambassador

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Ashkenazi today are meeting at Prime Minister's Office with U.S. Ambassador David Friedman to discuss President Trump's Deal of the Century plan and the annexation issue.

During the meeting, Friedman is expected to try to reach an agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz and Ashkenazi.

There is currently no agreement between the parties.