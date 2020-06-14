|
10:52
Reported
News BriefsSivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20
506 students, teaching staff infected with coronavirus
Most coronavirus infection in the education system is concentrated in the cities of Jerusalem (40%), mostly in the Hebrew Gymnasium, and in Tel Aviv (15%), with emphasis on schools in Jaffa and Bnei Brak (4%). Across the country, infection is spread in very small numbers.
The total number of patients is 506. So far, 183 educational institutions have been closed. 25,669 teaching staff and students are in isolation.
