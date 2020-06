10:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Two Haifa boys suspected of robbing taxi driver Police arrested two 17-year-old boys in Haifa on suspicion of robbing a taxi driver of about 80 at plastic gunpoint. Their remand was extended in Haifa Magistrates' Court. ► ◄ Last Briefs