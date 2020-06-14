|
09:46
Reported
News BriefsSivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20
Two Tira residents arrested on suspicion of involvement in shooting
Police said they resolved the shooting incident at police detectives in Tira last month in which two police officers were injured, one seriously.
Two Tira residents, 37-year-old Islam Mansour and 32-year-old Tahir Haskia were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident. This morning, the prosecutor's office is expected to indict them and request detention until the end of the proceedings.
