09:45 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 New Science Minister approves appointment that predecessor rejected New Minister of Science and Technology MK Yizhar Shay today decided to reverse the decision of his predecessor Ofir Akunis and appoint Professor Yael Amitai to the Israel-Germany Foundation for Scientific Cooperation. ► ◄ Last Briefs