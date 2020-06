09:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Hadassah head Prof. Rothstein suffers stroke over weekend Hadassah's CEO, Prof. Ze'ev Rothstein, had a minor stroke over the weekend and was admitted to Sheba Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs