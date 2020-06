05:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 'I will not allow the justice system to be harmed' Read more New Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn states that "there will be no overrule clause" as long as he holds office. ► ◄ Last Briefs