00:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Sivan 22, 5780 , 14/06/20 Attitude toward the Deal of the Century, meeting Reform clergy Read more The “Deal of the Century” is basically positive, but must not include concessions on Eretz Yisrael and creating a Palestinian state. ► ◄ Last Briefs