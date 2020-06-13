PA to bypass Israel, issue its own documents to residents

The Palestinian Authority (PA) said on Friday it will start issuing personal documents for Palestinian Arabs without having the papers validated by Israel as in the past, AFP reported.

The move follows PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas' announcement last month of an end to all agreements with Israel over its plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

