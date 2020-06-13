PA denounces US sanctions on ICC

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday denounced the US for imposing sanctions on employees of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement, the PA’s “foreign ministry” said the US move is “a grave escalation of threats and intimidation against the Court, which the US administration has been engaged in over the past three years. “

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)